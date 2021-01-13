DR. WALTER RANDOLPH LYONS JR., 65, of Ashland, husband of Sandra Lyons, died Jan. 9 in Ashland. He retired from Brevard Public Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 14, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel and livestreamed on www.steenfuneralhome.com; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. 

