EARL FRANKLIN DANIEL JR., 82, of Ashland, husband of Helen Daniel, died Jan. 6 at home. He owned and operated Ashland Furnace Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Second Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 260 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland; Community Hospice Ashland or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

