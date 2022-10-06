Edgar Ray II Hall
EDGAR RAY HALL II, 56, of Ashland, Ky., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born December 4, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar Ray and Carolynn Jean Hall. He was employed at John Clark BP Gas Station in Ashland. Survivors include one sister, Renee Hall of Barboursville, W.Va.; one brother, Dale (Melissa) Hall of South Point, Ohio; niece Tayler Hall; nephew Tanner Hall; great niece Charlie Hall, all of South Point; a very special aunt Jo and uncle Jack Watts; as well as additional family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clark family for their friendship and support. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

