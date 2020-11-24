EDWARD EARL FIGGINS, 59, of Ashland, husband of Holton Louden Eads, died Nov. 22 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a professor and director of theatre at Morehead State University, Georgetown College and Ashland Community and Technical College. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Morehead State University Theatre Alumni Scholarship Fund and the First United Methodist Church Choir Fund. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.