EDWARD FRASHER, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died March 22. He served in the Air Force and was a farmer. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. 

