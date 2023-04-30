Edward Henry III Weber

EDWARD HENRY WEBER III, 88 of Lexington, Ky., passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023. Ed was born in West Point Pleasant, N.J., on August 11, 1934, to Anna Pentland Weber and Edward Henry Weber Jr. Soon after Edward was born, the family moved to Toms River, N.J., and then later to Chatham, N.J. The many railroad trains that surrounded him sparked his interest and lifelong passion in railroad trains, both steam and electric. He would walk or ride his bike to different stations and later in adulthood, he would go in search of old, abandoned stations capturing them on film, developing them himself and meticulously documenting every detail. He began photographing railroad stations at a time in history when many were being demolished as alternative modes of transportation were evolving. He began photographing locomotives and trains in 1948. His early childhood hobby evolved into him becoming a railroad historian with many of his photographs being unique documents published in many railroad history and photography books. He became widely known in the railroad enthusiast community for his extensive and systematic photo-documentation of railroad stations. He was an early and lifelong member of the Railroad Station Historical Society. He shared his passion with his children taking them on road trips in search of forgotten railroad stations, teaching them to follow their passion. Music was an important part of Ed's life. Growing up so close to New York City, his parents often took him to symphonies and concerts. While his parents were professional quality musicians, his father, the violin, and his mother, the piano and organ, he never played an instrument. Rather, his instrument was his voice. He grew up singing, from boys' choir as a youngster through college with Lehigh University's Glee Club, their select group, The Cliff Clefs, and barbershop quartet. He was also very involved in musical theater with the Performing Arts Guild in Ashland, Ky., in the 1970s and 80s. Edward graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. While working as a maintenance engineer in the open-hearth department of Jones and Laughlin Steel at their Pittsburgh Works, he graduated from Carnegie Tech with a B.S. degree in industrial management. During that time, he met his wife of 62 years, Lois Margaret Philips Weber. He later worked for U.S. Steel's USS Chemicals Division at the Neville Island plant near Pittsburgh, and then at the Haverhill, Ohio plant, later owned by Aristech Chemical Corp. He was a member of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, which is also where he met his wife, Lois in the late 1950s. She knew "he was a good guy" the moment they met at one of the church's singles events. After they married, they sang in the ELPC choir together. Ed was a very patient, kind, thoughtful and humble man of the utmost integrity who was devoted to those he loved. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Pentland Weber and his father, Edward Henry Weber, Jr. Survivors are his beloved wife, Lois, son Thomas Weber of Lexington, daughter Carol (Joe Prillmayer) Weber of Louisville, and grandson, Joshua Weber of Lexington. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513. Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, followed by a memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/
