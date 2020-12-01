EDWIN ALBERT KRAJECKI, 74, of Ashland, formerly Benton Harbor, Mich., husband of Melissa Luckey Krajecki, died Nov. 28 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was head chef at Holiday Inn, Benton Harbor, and at Big Al’s Burgers and More, which he co-owned, and operated Little Paw-Paws Bar and Grill, Coloma, Mich. There will be a private service Dec. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. 

