ELIZABETH FRANCE BROWN, 91, of Ashland, widow of William T. Brown Sr., died Sept. 30 at home. Home Going service at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Missionary Council c/o New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 608, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

