ELLA LOUISE LYON, 92 of Ashland, widow of John Sheldon Lyon, died April 23. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 27 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, acts of kindness are suggested or a donation to your favorite charity.

