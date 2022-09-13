ELLEN KAYE MURPHY FRALEY, 76, of Ashland died Sept. 9 at home. She retired from medical billing. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Safe Harbour. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
