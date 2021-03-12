ELLENOR FRANCIS NUNLEY CORNWELL, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Robert Cornwell, died March 9 at home. She was cafeteria manager at the Early Childhood Learning Center for Boyd County Schools. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Fairview Baptist Church, 2040 Main St., Ashland, KY 41102. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.