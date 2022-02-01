ELLIZABETH EASTERLING COX DOBYNS, 103, of Ashland, aunt of David Castle, died Jan. 29. She retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, she requested memorials would be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland 41101 or to Oneida Baptist Institute, PO Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067. www.steenfuneralhome.com

