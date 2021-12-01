ELMER RUSSELL BOWLING, 91, of Rush, Ky., husband of Polly Dillon Bowling, died Nov. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Armco Steel Company as a steel pourer in Basic Oxygen; was a farmer; and founder of Bowling Trucking & Lime Spreading. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bowling Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

