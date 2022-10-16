ELSIE MAY LEMMING JONES, 92, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Bob Jones, died Oct. 14. She was retired from the US Postal Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prestonsburg First United Methodist Church Sound System Fund or Prestonsburg Health Care Resident Fund.

