EMMA JEAN CRAFT CAMPBELL, 89, of Ashland, widow of Clarence Campbell, died April 11 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired from the Boyd County School System. Private services will be held Thursday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Due to the public health restrictions, you may view the funeral via web casting. Contact the funeral home prior to Thursday to have the link emailed to you. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.