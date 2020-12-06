ESTLE "JOE" HUTCHISON JR., 93, of Greenup, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Mr. Hutchison was born May 10, 1927, in Cabell County, West Virginia, a son of the late Estle Clay and Mable Jenkins Hutchison. He was a United States Navy veteran and was a retired welder/pipe fitter for the nickel plant in Huntington, West Virginia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Helen Virginia Watkins Hutchison; two brothers, Bob Hutchison and Winfield Hutchison; a sister, Pearl Hutchison. He is survived by two brothers, Darrel Hutchison and Wayne Hutchison, both of Huntington, West Virginia. A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia. Reed Funeral Home in Greenup, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.