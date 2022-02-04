ETHEL BURTON SALYERS, 86, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Dennie Salyers, died Feb. 1 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was a former owner/operator of Country Garden Florist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, or contributions can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

