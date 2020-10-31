Essential reporting in volatile times.

EVELYN H. CRAWFORD, of Ashland, widow of Leslie A. Crawford, died Oct. 28. She was an aide for Head Start and Title 1 for the Ashland Independent School System. Private family service on Nov. 1, with burial in Ashland Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to South Ashland United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

