FLORENCE ANN BENNETT, 48 of Catlettsburg, Ky., daughter of Farris and Donna Randloph Bennett Jr., died May 10. She was a dental assistant. Funeral service at noon May 16 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Buchanan Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

