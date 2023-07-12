The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FLOSSIE FARLEY CONLEY, 95, formerly of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Ronald Lee Conley, died July 10 in Wyngate at RiversEdge, Proctorville, Ohio. She retired from Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. July 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

