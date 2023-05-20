FRANCES HALL STRADER, 63 of Ashland, wife of Tim Strader, died May 14. She was an electrical engineer with Aristech/Sunoco chemicals. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 23 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland, or a charity of donor choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PHYLLIS ANN VANCE, 77 of Huntington died May 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.