FRANCES HALL STRADER, 63 of Ashland, wife of Tim Strader, died May 14. She was an electrical engineer with Aristech/Sunoco chemicals. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 23 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland, or a charity of donor choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you