FRANCES HILT, 87, of Ashland, widow of Gaylon Hilt, died Aug. 2. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at a later date in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you