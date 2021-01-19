FRANK DeMARTINO, 63, of Ashland, died Jan. 15 at home. He worked in chemical sales at Danaher. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Jan. 21, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; visitation two hours before Mass at the church. Donations are suggested to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar/Athlete Award. www.steenfuneralhome.com

