FRANKIE MARTIN, 88, of Ashland, widow of Carroll W. Martin, died Sept. 9 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a school bus driver in the Ashland School System. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Wildwood Church of God, 3500 South 29th St., Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.

