FREDDY WRIGHT JR., 68, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sandy Robinette Wright, died Oct. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired machinist from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donation may be made to Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 7623 McComis Drive, Catlettsburg, KY 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

