GARRY LEE CORNWELL, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Lisa Killin Cornwell, died April 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 30 at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Boyd County Animal Shelter, 1025 Bob McCullough Drive, Ashland, KY 41102.
