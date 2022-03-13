GARY LIONEL ARTHUR SR., 88, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Delilah Arthur, died March 10. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashland Unity Baptist Church of a charity of one’s choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

