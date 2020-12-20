GENEVA DUNCAN SMITH, 90, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Dwight Smith Jr., died Dec. 18 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date; private burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shawnee Church of God. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.