GEORGE GARY SCOTT of Ashland, widower of Alma Sheryl Scott, died March 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel and continued as a consultant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 8 at Cannonsburg Trinity Community Church. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity Community Church, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

