GEORGE HERMAN BOYD, 90, of Ashland, husband of Jessie Moore Boyd, died March 2 at home. He was owner of Boyd Associated Electrical Contractors. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 7 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service on Monday. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Burial will be 11 a.m. March 8 in Borders Family Cemetery, SR 581, Lawrence County, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Fund at Kentucky WMU Missions for Life, PO Box 436569, Louisville, KY 40253, or at kywmu.org/heritagefund or on facebook.com/heritagefund.

