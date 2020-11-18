GERALD FRANCIS “NICK” SAVAGE, 83, of Wurtland, Ky., father of Jeanetta Renea Brown and Nick Savage, both of Wurtland, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired as an engineer from the C&O/CSX railroad. No services are scheduled at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com

