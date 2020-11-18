GERALD FRANCIS “NICK” SAVAGE, 83, of Wurtland, Ky., father of Jeanetta Renea Brown and Nick Savage, both of Wurtland, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired as an engineer from the C&O/CSX railroad. No services are scheduled at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Damron sentenced to life with mercy in murder at Tudor’s
- COVID-19 cases surging in southeast Ohio, governor says
- Medical cannabis processor given permit to operate in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Family works to add beauty to Ceredo
- Two jailed on human trafficking charges in Huntington
- STEPHEN CRAIG SHY
- Cabell deputies honored for response to incidents
- Justice lamented 'I don't know what else I can do' to combat pandemic. Here's what he did.
- Chuck Landon: Marshall's victory was biggest win of all time
- Marshall-Charlotte scrapped due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte
Images
Collections
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service 2020
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2020
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony