GERALD WAYNE KEMPER, 70, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Valerie Kemper, died June 17 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Marathon Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you