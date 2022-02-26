GLADYS HODGE PERRY, 76, of Louisa, Ky., died Feb. 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to March of Dimes at https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving.

