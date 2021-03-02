GLENDA STAMBAUGH GRAYSON, 67, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Mark H. Grayson, died March 1 in Cornerstone Rehab Center, Huntington. She worked at the Martin County (Ky.) Health Department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 2 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to the Louisa First Baptist Church building fund. 

