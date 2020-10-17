GLENDAL RAY CASTLE, 59, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Susan Moore Castle, died Oct. 11 in Scioto County, Ohio. Graveside service will be noon Oct. 17 at Haverhill Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
