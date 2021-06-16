GLENDON RICE, 81, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sharon Duvall Rice, died June 14 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from the Masonry Department at AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; burial following in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

