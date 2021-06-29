GLENN W. MORGAN, 85, of Ashland, widower of Roma Jean Stewart, died June 26 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel in the metallurgical department. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 29 at Unity Baptist Church, Ashland. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you