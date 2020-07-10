Essential reporting in volatile times.

GLENNA SMITH LETT of Ashland, widow of Dr. Paul E. Lett, died July 8. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. July 11 at First Christian Church in Ashland. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or to Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com

