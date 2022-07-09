Gloria Gee Short Billups

GLORIA GEE BILLUPS, 91, of Louisa, Ky., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Louisa, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Billups; her parents, Nannie and W.R. "Bill" Short; her brother, Billy F. Short; her sister and brother-in-law, Doris Short Lakin and Lawrence F. Lakin; and her cherished nephew, Michael Scott Lakin.
She is survived by her sister, Carole Short Yetter (Edson) of Zanesville, Ohio, and her sister-in-law, Treva Watts Short, of Louisa, Ky.
Her eight nieces and nephews adored her and affectionately called her "Gee Gee." She loved them fiercely and treated each one as her favorite! They are Rick Lakin (Kaye) of Ashland, Ky., Patti Lakin Smith (Ted) of Huntington, W.Va., John Short (Sheila) of Louisa, Ky., Stephanie Yetter Rudloff (Jim) of Zanesville, Ohio, Dwana Gee Short Gauze (Brad) of Louisa, Ky., Stacy Gee Yetter Ernst (Dave) of Greenville, Ohio, and Scott Yetter (Kathleen) of Roswell, Ga.
In addition, she treasured her precious eleven great-nieces and nephews and seven great- great-nieces and nephews.
Gloria is also survived by a host of very special friends and family members too numerous to name.
Gloria was a woman who was not afraid to take risks. In fact, she was a true trailblazer! In the 1960's she earned her private pilot's license and then achieved her goal of becoming the only aviatrix in the area to also hold a commercial pilot's license. She and James (also a licensed pilot) spent their spare time at the former Huntington Downtown Airport (now known as the Lawrence County Airpark) in Chesapeake, Ohio.Most weekends they would hang out at the airport, participating in special events, socializing, and flying their green and white Cessna.
Gloria was employed by Kraft Foods in Huntington, W.Va., and then Barboursville, W.Va., for many years until retirement. She was an integral part of the day-to-day operations of the business office, always going above and beyond to ensure that everything ran smoothly. She was a devoted employee and an asset to the company.
Above all else, Gloria was a lifelong member of Louisa Freewill Baptist Church. She was very active as a Sunday School teacher to both youth and adults through the years and was involved in Sweet Angels and Ladies' Auxiliary. She loved her church.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Louisa Free Will Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 62 S Side Loop Road, Louisa, KY 41230.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Louisa Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Venny Vanhoose officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Louisa Free Will Baptist Church.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Billups and her family.