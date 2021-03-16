GREGORY ALAN QUALLS SR., 68, of Ashland, companion of Theresa Ferguson of Ashland, died March 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in Citrus County, Florida, in the weed control division and worked in Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com

