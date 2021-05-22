GREGORY SCOTT ROBINSON, 58, of Ashland, husband of Lydia Branham Robinson, died May 20 in Ashland Community Hospice. He was a piping designer with C&I Engineering. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. May 25 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment following at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Second Freewill Baptist Church, Building Fund, or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

