HALLIE JEAN LEWIS DITTY, 98 of Ashland, widow of Maj. Jack Foster Ditty, USMC, died Jan. 26 in Morning Pointe, Ashland. There will be a memorial at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Steen Funeral Home on Central Avenue. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations to be made to the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation a nonprofit supporting health, tennis and fitness for children in the community, Members Choice Bank Credit Union, 145 Russell Road, Ashland, 41101; or to the charity of your choice.

