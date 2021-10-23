HARLEY RAY THOMAS SAGRAVES, infant son of Shawn Sagraves and Ashley Renee Bordley, both of Olympia, Ky., died Oct. 19 in Mount Joseph Health, Mount Sterling, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Student senator seeks resolution to reconsider Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Service union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to send strike notice
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Transplants to Putnam County have finally found “home”
- UPDATE: Arrest made after man shot in chest near Milton
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts several
- DANA MORRIS RYDER JR.
- Man admits to fentanyl-related crime after more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs seized
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: 8th annual All Aboard the Yoga Motive
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: Collis P. Huntington bust dedication ceremony
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: City of Huntington Time Capsule Closing Ceremony
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington