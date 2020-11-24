HAROLD TIMOTHY BOWLING, 61, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Jamie Lynn Bowling, died Nov. 22 at home. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Ross Cemetery, Rush, Ky. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
