HARRY C. ROBERTS, 74, of Ashland, husband of Charlotte Queen Roberts, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
