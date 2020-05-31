Essential reporting in volatile times.

HARRY DAVID BILLUPS, 73, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Kenova, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Deron Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. He was born May 12, 1947, in Kenova, a son of the late Harry Billups and the late Pearl Rethel Hodge Billups Dean. He was the former Director of Human Resources with Johnson Controls. He was a member of the NRA and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Red House Baptist Church and a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dottie Lynne Jones Billups; sons, David B. Billups of Somerset, Ky., and Christopher Disney of Richmond, Ky.; daughter, Carrie Espinosa (Alex) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Paul Disney, Gemma Disney, Corina Disney, Elena Espinosa, David Christopher Billups and Sophie Pearl Espinosa; one sister, Linda Kay Boshell (Mike) of Ceredo, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

