HELEN CAROL GREENING DIXON, 81 of Ashland, mother of Rhonda Dixon of Boise, Idaho, died Feb. 15 at home. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or Hillcrest Bruce Mission, 1819 Eloise St., Ashland, 41101. Arrangements are under the direction of Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com

