HELEN JACOBS ROSS, 76 of Russell, Ky., widow of Willis Gene Ross, died March 23. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. March 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 27 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
