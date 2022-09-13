HELEN LOUISE WHITT, 97, of Ashland, widow of George M. Whitt, died Sept. 10. She retired from Crabbe Elementary. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 13 at Wildwood Baptist Church. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Wildwood Baptist Church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

