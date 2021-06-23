HELEN MARIE HERRNECKAR, 92, of Ashland, widow of Jack Carlisle and John Herrneckar, died June 21 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She retired from the dietary department of King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. June 24 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. June 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

